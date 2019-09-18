Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Sept. 22, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Jason Su is an urban designer focused on the intersection of public life, economic integration, and civic engagement in city building. As the new executive director of the Guadalupe River Park Conservancy, he is overseeing strategy, development, management, and restoration of the 254-acre, three-mile riverfront that makes up San Jose’s civic greenway.

Jennifer S. Cheng is an award-winning poet and author. She read from her literary works at Kearny Street Workshop’s APAture 2019. The festival is in its 20th year celebrating emerging Asian and Pacific American artists of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Versoul is a hip-hop artist, producer and sound engineer who grew up captivated by hip-hop in all of its forms. The Bay Area native creates music from her experiences as her own form of self-expression and self-discovery. Versoul performs live in the “Asian Pacific America” studio. Don’t miss her performance at APAture’s music showcase.

