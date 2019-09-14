Semifinalists in 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program Announced

EVANSTON, Ill. — Officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) on Sept. 11 announced the names of approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered next spring.

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. Over 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship.

Over 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.

For more information, visit www.nationalmerit.org.

California semifinalists include the following (alphabetical by city):

Arcadia — Evan T. Tsuji, Arcadia High School

Calabasas — Coleman M. Fujishin, Calabasas High School; Nicole M. Emi, Viewpoint School

Carson — Chad Nishimura, California Academy of Mathematics and Science

Culver City — Cooper E. Komatsu, Culver City High School

Cupertino — Kyle M. Tsujimoto, Monta Vista High School

Fullerton — Julia K. Uyemori, Veritas Classical Academy

Irvine — Tyler Sameshima, Arnold O. Beckman High School; Emily L. Fukuda, University High School

La Cañada Flintridge — Wren E. Kawamura, La Cañada High School

Los Altos — Kylie L. Akiyama, Los Altos High School

Mountain View — Seiji N. Imai and Ryan J. Kawahara, St. Francis High School

Newport Beach — Olivia C. Kaneko, Sage High School

Oakland — Hanako J. Helton, College Preparatory School

Pasadena — Caroline M. Hashimoto, Polytechnic School

Poway — Christine A. Wakayama, Poway High School

Rolling Hills Estates — Evelyn H. Hasama, Summer M. Hasama and Emily M. Masuda, Palos Verdes Peninsula High School

San Diego — Ryan T. Mikami, Scripps Ranch High School

San Juan Capistrano — Jessica K. Tonai, San Juan Hills High School

Santa Clara — Mia C. Tanaka, Santa Clara High School

Santa Monica — Matthew W. Sasaki and Samuel W. Sasaki, Santa Monica High School

Studio City — Tyra Dane P. Hirooka, Harvard-Westlake School

Temecula — Emika G. Saito, Great Oak High School