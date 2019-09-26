Valley Judo Institute Spaghetti Fundraiser

Valley Judo Institute’s annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Valley Japanese Community Center, 8850 Lankershim Blvd. in Sun Valley.

Donation: $10. For more information, call (818) 825-9583 or visit www.vjcc.org.

Valley Judo Institute is a nonprofit club established in 1954. New members of all ages are welcome. You can start at any age, but kids usually start when they are 5 or older. Of course, there are always exceptions. Come on by and check out the practices. If you have any questions, just ask for Susumu Kono (head instructor), Eddie Khchirian (club president), or any other black belt on the mat.

Hours: Tuesday and Friday, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Thursday, 7 to 9 p.m.