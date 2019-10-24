An Afternoon with Marie Kondo at Aratani Theatre

An Afternoon with Marie Kondo, hosted by Live Talks Los Angeles, will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 3 p.m. at the Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

She will be discussing her book “Kiki & Jax: The Life-Changing Magic of Friendship.”

Kondo is a tidying expert, bestselling author, star of Netflix’s hit show “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo,” and founder of KonMari Media, Inc. Enchanted with organizing since her childhood, she began her career as a tidying consultant while a 19-year-old university student in Tokyo. Today, she is a renowned tidying expert helping people around the world to transform their cluttered homes into spaces of serenity, inspiration, and joy.

In her New York Times bestselling book “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up,” Kondo took tidying to a whole new level, teaching that if you properly organize your home once, you’ll never have to do it again.

She has been featured in Time Magazine, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The London Times, and Vogue, and on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Ellen Show,” and more than 50 major Japanese television and radio programs. She has also been named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the World.

Kondo appeared at Live Talks Los Angeles in April 2016 for her book “Spark Joy.”

“Kiki & Jax” is an endearing picture book for young readers from Kondo together with Salina Yoon, beloved children’s book creator. Inspired by the KonMari Method, this heartwarming tale teaches young ones how to create openings for joy in all parts of life.

Kiki and Jax are best friends, and they couldn’t be more different. Kiki is a collector who loves her nuts, pine cones, books, and toys. Jax is a sorter who enjoys finding places for his favorite games, costumes, and sports equipment. The one thing they always agree on is how much fun they have together. But when things start to get in the way, can they make space for what has always sparked joy — each other?

A timeless story about friendship, sharing our strengths, and helping each other, “Kiki & Jax” will inspire children and families to tidy with kindness and make room for new experiences and joy together.

Joining Kondo at her Live Talks Los Angeles event will be Yoon, a Geisel Honor–winning author/illustrator of a dozen picture books and early readers and nearly 200 innovative novelty books for young readers. Yoon’s “Penguin and Bear and Floppy” picture book series have been featured in Kohl’s Cares and have sold around the world.

Moderator to be announced.

Tickets:

$35 Orchestra Section + book

$20 Balcony Section

$50 Orchestra Section for two (a parent and a child 12 and under) + book

To purchase tickets, go to: https://livetalksla.org/events/marie-kondo/