CicLAvia to Close Streets in Little Tokyo

CicLAvia — Heart of L.A. will be held Sunday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Downtown Los Angeles, presented by Metro and celebrating UCLA’s centennial.

Participants will explore Westlake, Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Boyle Heights, and DTLA (where UCLA originally began as a teachers college).

CicLAvia closes streets to car traffic and opens them for people to walk, skate, bike and play. Affected streets include West First Street from Broadway to Central Avenue, Central from First to Third, Third from Central to Alameda, and East Fourth from Alameda to Boyle.

For more information, call (213) 355-8500 or visit www.ciclavia.org.