‘Comfort Women’ Documentary to Be Screened

“Shusenjo: The Main Battleground of the Comfort Women Issue” will be screened on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 3300 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. Panel discussion at 5:30 p.m., followed by screening at 6:30 p.m.

The event is co-sponsored by Nikkei for Civil Rights and Redress, Thai CDC, Pilipino Workers Center, and Comfort Women Action for Redress and Education.

Japanese American director Miki Dezaki, who was recently the subject of a New York Times article, examines the “comfort women” issue and the film seeks to settle the debate on whether the women were paid prostitutes or sex slaves.

Following the screening, Dezaki will take part in a question-and-answer session.

Admission is free. Parking is limited; attendees are asked to carpool and consider using public transportation. The church is two blocks from the Metro Red Line Vermont Station.

For more information, contact Phyllis Kim at [email protected]