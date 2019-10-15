Community Health Fair in S.F. Japantown

SAN FRANCISCO — Kenko no Hi, a free community health fair, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ United Presbyterian Church, 1700 Sutter St. (at Laguna) in San Francisco Japantown.

Services will include flu shots, vision screening, and measurement of height/weight, blood pressure, pulse rate, blood oxygen level, cholesterol, and body fat.

Japanese and Korean bilingual staff will be on hand.

Kenko no Hi is organized by San Francisco JACL and the JA Community Foundation. For more information, email [email protected]