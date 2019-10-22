The first annual Crazy Funny Asianz Comedy Spectacular will take place on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Brewyard Beer Company, 906 Western Ave. in Glendale.

To close out Filipino American History Month, Crazy Funny Asianz Podcast wants to showcase the craziest, funniest Asians in Hollywood by giving them an opportunity to perform in front of network TV casting producers for a chance to audition for network television’s hottest comedy shows!

You don’t want to miss the rising stars of Asian Pacific American comedy shooting their shot for a spot on network TV.

The lineup includes Zahra Ali, Varut Chee, Hank Chen, Aivy Cordova, Peng Dang, Veronica Dang, Kunal Dudheker, Erik Escobar, Kevin Fenix, Yo Frank, Lila Hart, Olivia Hill, Grace Jung, Saurabh Kikani, Steve Lee, Leslie Liao, Ali Lu, Michelle Malizaki, Heather Massie, Nathan Mosher, Vipul Munshi, Will Paik, Danny Plom, Baldev Sandhu, Jason Sean, Scott Shimamoto, Aurora Singh, Jiaoying Summers, Lin Sun, Rosie Tran, Andy Van, Tony Vinh, George Wang Jr., Suon Weaver, Pauline Yasuda, Kiki Yeung, and Ai Yoshihara.

Hosted by Miscellaneous Brown a.k.a. Erick Esteba.

Free admission. Info: https://www.facebook.com/CrazyFunnyAsianz/