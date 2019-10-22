Dr. Tomikawa to Address Parkinson’s Group

The Little Tokyo Parkinson’s Support Group at Union Church, 401 E. Third St., Los Angeles, will be holding its monthly meeting on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Dr. Brian Tomikawa will be the guest speaker, making his first presentation to the group. Dr. Tomikawa is a retired pharmacist from Kaiser Hospital, who worked for more than 35 years in the intensive care unit and in various areas of the hospital.

Members, their family and friends and any interested individuals are invited to join. This will be the last meeting of the year. For more information, call (213) 629-3876 or email [email protected]