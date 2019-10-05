Kalapana Concert at San Jose Betsuin

SAN JOSE — “Best of Kalapana — A Tribute to Malani” will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, at San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin, 640 N. 5th St. in San Jose Japantown.

Kalapana emerged as one of the most popular bands on the Hawaiian music scene in the 1970s, producing a steady stream of hits. Their debut album in 1975 was hailed as one of the best of the mid-’70s Hawaiian Renaissance. Tracks like “Naturally,” “Nightbird,” “The Hurt,” “You Make It Hard” and “When the Morning Comes” became household tunes.

Kalapana is doing a series of concerts in memory of founding member Malani Bilyeu, who passed away last December.

Tickets are $85. For more information, go to: https://kalapana-sjbc.eventbrite.com