Kokoro Craft Boutique This Sunday at JANM

The 11th annual Kokoro Craft Boutique will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo.

Over 50 vendors will be on hand with unique jewelry, kimono fabric fashions, cultural T-shirts, handbags, ceramics, origami, bronze and glass art, pet accessories, and more. Performances by Yuujou Daiko and harpist Audrey Kato.

Admission to the boutique is free. A $25 purchase gets you free museum admission (Oct. 6 only) and a 10 percent discount at local participating Little Tokyo eateries during the month of October (some restrictions apply). Early entry to the boutique for JANM members at 9:45 a.m.

Proceeds benefit JANM’s educational programs. For more information, email [email protected] or call (213) 830-1883.

Brought to you by Friends of the Museum.

Note that “CicLAvia — Heart of LA” will be taking place on this day. The route passes directly in front of JANM. Street closures will be in place near the museum; traffic and parking in the area will be impacted. Check http://ciclavia.org for details.