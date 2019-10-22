Miyazaki’s ‘Spirited Away’ at Selected Theaters

“Spirited Away” (2001, 125 minutes), part of GKIDS’ Studio Ghibli Fest 2019, will be shown at selected theaters on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 12:55 p.m. (dubbed); Monday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. (subtitled); and Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. (dubbed).

Winner of the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, Hayao Miyazaki’s wondrous fantasy adventure is a dazzling masterpiece from one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the history of animation.

Chihiro’s family is moving to a new house, but when they stop on the way to explore an abandoned village, her parents undergo a mysterious transformation and Chihiro is whisked into a world of fantastic spirits ruled over by the sorceress Yubaba.

Put to work in a magical bathhouse for spirits and demons, Chihiro must use all her wits to survive in this strange new place, find a way to free her parents and return to the normal world.

Overflowing with imaginative creatures and thrilling storytelling, “Spirited Away” (Japanese title: “Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi”) became a worldwide smash hit, and is one of the most critically acclaimed films of all time.

Upcoming: “Princess Mononoke” on Nov. 17, 18 and 20; “The Tale of the Princess Kaguya” on Dec. 16 and 18.

For theater locations and tickets, visit www.fathomevents.com.