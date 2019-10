Porter Ranch residents Hiroshi and Yoshiko Yamaguchi were happy and relieved to return home on Monday after being evacuated last Friday from the fast-moving Saddleridge Fire. As of Tuesday, the blaze has burned 8,391 acres, destroyed 17 structures and damaged another 77. Speaking to The Rafu, the Yamaguchis said that the porch and entrace of their home is covered in ash, but that there was no damage. (JUNKO YOSHIDA/Rafu Shimpo)

