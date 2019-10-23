Samuel Saruwatari Named Eagle Scout

TORRANCE — Boy Scout Troop 413, based at Coast Christian Fellowship in Torrance, held an Eagle Court of Honor on June 2, honoring Samuel Tamotsu Saruwatari.

Samuel, son of Ken and Darcie Saruwatari, began his Boy Scout journey as a Tiger Scout in Rolling Hills Covenant Church’s Cub Scout Troop 658 as a 7-year-old in 2008. He continued Cub Scouts through to Webelos and later joined Troop 413.

In Boy Scouts, Samuel held many leadership positions, including troop guide, patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, senior patrol leader, and junior assistant scout master. He enjoyed patrol leader most because he was able to pass along to his scouts the knowledge he had gained through scouting and help them rank up. As the senior patrol leader, he led the 70 scouts of his troop in planning and overseeing weekly meetings and weekend events.

For his Eagle project, Samuel designed and supervised the building of a 30-foot planter box made of railroad ties for Southern California Live Steamers, a small nonprofit organization located next to Wilson Park in Torrance. Live Steamers gives free mini-train rides to the public.

Other activities Samuel has enjoyed are scuba diving, mixed martial arts, Krav Maga, Airsoft, playing on the high school volleyball team, hiking, snowboarding, rock climbing, and camping.

Samuel now attends El Camino College in Torrance, taking prerequisites to enter the firefighting program. He wants to become a firefighter to save lives and serve the community.