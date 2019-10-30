‘Storm on Our Shores’ Author at JANM

Mark Obmascik, author of “The Storm on Our Shores,” will speak on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum’s Tateuchi Democracy Forum, First and Central in Little Tokyo.

Deeply researched and movingly told, the book is an intimate tale of tragedy and redemption. The true story follows two World War II soldiers — a Japanese surgeon and an American sergeant — set during a brutal Alaskan battle in which the sergeant discovers the medic’s revelatory and fascinating diary that ultimately changed some Americans’ perception of Japan.

“The Storm on Our Shores” is a national bestseller; the story it tells was featured on the “60 Minutes” earlier this year. Additionally, artifacts related to this story are currently on display at JANM. Join Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Obmascik for a discussion about this book, followed by a Q&A and book-signing.

Included with museum admission. RSVPs are recommended. For more information, call (213) 625-0414 or visit www.janm.org.