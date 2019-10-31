‘The In-Betweens: Asian Americans and Solidarity’ at JANM

As the UCLA Asian American Studies Center celebrates its 50th anniversary, the Center, along with the Asian American Studies Department and the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council (A3PCON), presents “Power to the People”: 50 Years of Bridging Research with Community Conference on Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov 2.

The conference will bring together diverse and intergenerational communities to appreciate the legacies, genealogies, and futures of Asian American studies and communities.

Day 1 is an early evening program (5 to 8 p.m.) featuring Jeff Chang (“We Gon’ Be Alright”; vice president of narrative, arts, and culture at Race Forward) with Tanzila “Taz” Ahmed (UCLA activist in residence; campaign strategist at 18 Million Rising) for the “The In-Betweens: Asian Americans and Solidarity in the Era of Resegregation.”

Watch segments of Chang’s “We Gon’ Be Alright” digital series followed by conversation between Chang and Ahmed. The event will take place the Tateuchi Democracy Forum at the Japanese American National Museum, First and Central in Little Tokyo.

With community engagement at the heart of the field, conference organizers strive to strengthen the connection between the university and community-based organizations: that faculty will engage in dialogue with community organizers about future research needs, and that students will be inspired to fulfill community research needs.

Come explore current issues in relation to Asian American and Pacific Islanders and discover how to connect research with community, as well as how to find ways to engage with community and service organizations.

Day 2 will feature plenaries and workshops on current issues and AAPI communities. View more info on the schedule and plenary and workshop descriptions at http://aasc.ucla.edu/aasc50/conf19/.

Registration is currently at capacity, but there is a waitlist.