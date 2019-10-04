Tohoku Izakaya Night at Japan House

Japanese Food Lab presents Tohoku Izakaya Night on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 5:30 p.m. at Japan House Los Angeles, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles.

Experience the culinary culture of Japan’s northeastern Tohoku region, home to the traditions featured in the exhibition “Bakeru: Transforming Spirits,” through a regional sampling of Tohoku’s offerings in a relaxed atmosphere similar to that of a Japanese pub-style “izakaya.”

Sample a special selection of sake from some of Tohoku’s world-famous sake distilleries. The region’s snowy climate provides an ideal environment for producing high-quality sake known for their distinct, refined flavor. The event will also feature a sampling menu of local dishes that include preserved items, which are a regional staple since their high-sodium content helps to keep one’s body temperature warm during the cold winter months.

Guest speaker Johnny Le will share his understanding of the Tohoku regional culture, having lived and worked with a volunteer organization that provided humanitarian support following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Guests will be invited to ask questions and share their own experiences.

Menu example (subject to change)

• Appetizer sampler: Iburi Gakko (smoked pickles) cream cheese, squid and carrot, tofu with sweet miso paste

• Iwagaki oyster

• Beef tongue three ways (grilled, sashimi, stewed in miso)

• Japanese eggplant simmered in dashi and cold Inaniwa udon noodles

• Imoni (taro and meat soup)

• Zuke Maguro bowl (tuna soaked in soup stock and soy sauce)

• Tsukemono (red radish pickled in sweet vinegar, pickled thistle root)

This will be communal-style dining. Participants must be at least 21 years of age. This event is not suitable for vegetarians and vegans. Space is limited. The cost is $65. Register here: http://bit.ly/2nSSWeg