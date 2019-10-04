Tomita Co-producing Vancouver Production of ‘Hold These Truths’

VANCOUVER, B.C. — “Hold These Truths,” the critically acclaimed play inspired by the life of Gordon Hirabayashi, will make its international debut at The Cultch Historic Theatre in Vancouver, British Columbia, from Oct. 20 through Nov. 2.

Produced by actress Tamlyn Tomita and Dan­iel Blinkoff, this production of Jeanne Sakata’s play stars Joel de la Fuente as Hirabayashi, a U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient who fought against the forced removal and mass incarceration of people of Japanese ancestry in the U.S. during World War II.

Hirabayashi’s journey, from his time as a young man fighting injustice in America to his final days as an educator and activist in Canada, demonstrates his passion and hunger for freedom, civil and human rights. It is an inspiring quest of what one can do to fight inequality, a tenacious reminder of history, and a reflection of how we, too, can change the future if we hold on to these truths.

His performance in the one-man play earned de la Fuente a Drama Desk nomination for Best Solo Performance in 2013. He is widely known for his roles in “The Man in the High Castle” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

All box office proceeds will be donated to: The Nikkei National Museum and Cultural Centre, The University of British Columbia’s Asian Canadian and Asian Migration Studies Program, and the Kokoro Dance Theatre Society.

For more information and tickets, call (604) 251-1363 or visit www.thecultch.com.