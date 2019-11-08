250 Applications to Be Accepted for JCI Gardens Senior Apartments

JCI Gardens Senior Apartments announces that it will be opening its waiting list and accepting 250 applications.

One-bedroom, one-bath, Section 8-based units are being offered to eligible applicants 62 years or older at the time of application.

All applicants must meet the following qualifications but not limited to:

• Head of household must be 62 years or older at time of application.

• Maximum annual income of $21,950 for one person, or 25,050.00 for two people.

Screening information will include past performance meeting financial obligations (credit), residential history (landlord), criminal background, drug use, and sex offenders (court records).

Applications must be picked up in person by the eligible applicants starting Tuesday, Nov. 12, through Thursday, Nov. 14, from the hours of 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. only.

Applications are given out on a first-come, first-served basis and you must present valid, unexpired identification (ID or DL, passport, or permanent resident card) to receive an application.

All applications must be returned to JCI Gardens Apartments, 2000 W. 162nd St., Torrance, CA 90504. Applications will be accepted until there are 250 eligible applications or until Dec. 3, whichever comes first.

Persons with disabilities have a right to request reasonable accommodations in filling out of the application and understanding all written notices given.

Application pick-up location: JCI Gardens Apartments, 2000 W. 162nd St., Torrance CA, 90504.