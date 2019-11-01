Honored Jurists

The Japanese American Bar Association held its third annual Judges’ Night Reception at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Little Tokyo on Aug. 28. JABA honored Judge Kirk Nakamura, presiding judge of Orange County Superior Court; Judge Sam Ohta, supervising judge of Los Angeles County Superior Court, Criminal Division; and Holly Fujie, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge and first Asian American to serve as president of the State Bar of California. The honorees were introduced by JABA President Mike Madokoro, Judge Joann Motoike, supervising judge of Orange County Superior Court’s Juvenile Court, and recently retired Judge Scott Gordon. Over 135 guests were in attendance.

Photos by Ayano Wolff