‘Little Miss Sumo’ at Museum of Tolerance

Holly Shorts and the Museum of Tolerance invite you to a screening of “Little Miss Sumo” and “Against the Wall” on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 8 p.m. at the museum, 9786 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles.

In “Little Miss Sumo,” female sumo wrestling champion Hiyori, banned from competing professionally, will have to retire at the age of 21. Fighting tradition, Hiyori embarks on a remarkable journey, confronting obstacles both inside and outside the ring in an attempt to help change Japan’s national sport forever.

“Against the Wall” centers on Kevin Foster, who, despite being electrocuted by a high-tension wire as a child and told by doctors he would never walk or talk again, became the only person allowed by the Chinese government to ride a bicycle atop the length of the Great Wall, covering over 2,000 miles.

Q&A moderated by Nicole Castro, managing director of Holly Shorts, with producer Kim Holland and producer/subject Kevin Foster (“Against the Wall”) and executive producer Elliot Kotek (“Little Miss Sumo”).

This special screening is offered at no charge. RSVP is required. Go to https://bit.ly/35eGJRq.