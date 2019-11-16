Medicare Information Seminar in Gardena

GARDENA — The Gardena Pioneer Project will present an educational seminar on Sunday, Nov. 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Ken Nakaoka Community Center, 1670 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

Edward Kamiya, president of Kamiya Insurance Agency, will provide information for those preparing to retire and those already on Medicare who are considering their options during the open enrollment period.

The seminar is also sponsored by the Japanese American Bar Association and the Senior Citizens Bureau of Gardena. Free and open to the public; no reservation required. Japanese translation and refreshments will be provided.

For more information, call Karen Uyekawa at (213) 894-3245.