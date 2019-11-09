Save the Date: Na Leo Holiday Concert

SAN FRANCISCO — The Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California invites you to a very special event: Na Leo Hawaiian Holidays Concert, on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Center, 1840 Sutter St. in San Francisco Japantown.

Enjoy a performance by one of Hawaii’s most legendary music groups. Prior to the performance, VIP guests will enjoy pupus by Les Tomita, owner of Da Kitchen, Maui.

Click here to reserve your tickets. $110 VIP package ($95 JCCCNC members) includes preferred concert seating and VIP reception. $65 general admission ($50 JCCCNC members) for concert only.