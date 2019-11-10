Yonsei Perspective on Camps, Nuclear Proliferation

ALTADENA — “Yesterday, Today, and a Hope for Forever” will be presented on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 1 to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Altadena, 2775 Lincoln Ave., Altadena.

Educator, writer, musician and peace advocate Veronica Toyomi Ota provides a Yonsei response to America’s concentration camps and the issue of nuclear proliferation. Ota is the church’s Peace Camp director.

Following the presentation, the Spirit of Solidarity community group will hold its first meeting at 2:30 p.m.

Light refreshments served.

Venue into: (626) 791-4271, http://firstpresbyterianchurchaltadena.org

Speaker info: https://smilediplomacy.wordpress.com/