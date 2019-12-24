All Camps Reunion to Be Held at Quiet Cannon Montebello

The newly-formed All Camps Reunion Committee announces the All Camps Reunion to be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Quiet Cannon Country Club in Montebello.

This luncheon is for the former incarcerees of the World War II camps for persons of Japanese ancestry and their descendants. With the passing of so many seniors and one camp no longer able to attract a large enough crowd, former incarcerees and descendants of various camps got together to have an All Camps Reunion in this area for the first time.

Registration forms have just been sent out to known camp incarcerees and descendants from recent camp reunions. If you have not received the registration form and wish to have more information, contact Bacon Sakatani, [email protected] or (626) 338-8310; Colleen Ishibashi Hayashi, [email protected] or (714) 393-3219; or for registration forms, call or write to Meri Asano at (626) 359-8826/PO Box 1643, Monrovia, CA 91017.

Committee members are: Meri Asano, Tina Asano, June Aochi Berk, David Fujioka, Colleen Ishibashi Hayashi, Keiichi Ikeda, Marvin Inouye, George Iseri, Richard Iseri, Barbara Keimi, Hal Keimi, Teeny Kunitomi Miyano, Masako Koga Murakami, Bacon Sakatani, Sachi Tsurudome Sasaki and Min Tonai.