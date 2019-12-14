Who’s ready to leave 2019 behind? Celebrate the year’s end at Boogie “Fever” at the Bonenkai on Saturday, Dec. 28, presented by Friends of JACCC.

It’s a ’70s-themed dance party, so come dressed in your ’70s best and participate in the costume contest to win a prize. The dance is at Nishi Hongwanji Temple, 815 E. First St. in Little Tokyo, and doors open at 7 p.m.

Dance the year away to music by Kokoro and a performance by Asian Persuasion. Enjoy good food catered by Cherrystones Grill & Grotto. Create lasting memories at the Cre8tive Outlets photo booth, and party with good friends, all while supporting JACCC.

Tickets: $75 per person, $1,500 per VIP table of 10. Visit http://JACCC.org/boogie for more info.