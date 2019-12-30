JAPANESE 日本語

E-NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTION

Rafu Shimpo
You are at:»»»Historic-Cultural Monument Sign to Be Dedicated at Japanese Hospital Site
'

Historic-Cultural Monument Sign to Be Dedicated at Japanese Hospital Site

0

Posted On

Pictured with a model of the Japanese Hospital during the Dec. 1 celebration of the hospital’s 90th anniversary are Alex Tenorio and Sue Sato-Tenorio of the Boyle Heights Historical Society. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

On Saturday, Jan. 4, at 1 p.m., members of the Little Tokyo Historical Society will unveil a City of Los Angeles sign to commemorate the rich history of the former Japanese Hospital in Boyle Heights and its designation as Historic-Cultural Monument #1131.

Members of the public are invited to attend the sign unveiling, which will take place on the sidewalk in front of Infinity Care of East Los Angeles (former site of the Japanese Hospital) at 101 S. Fickett St.

The LTHS wishes to thank James Okazaki and Council District 14 staff for coordinating the creation and installation of the sign.

Questions can be directed to [email protected]

Tags

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply