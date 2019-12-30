Historic-Cultural Monument Sign to Be Dedicated at Japanese Hospital Site

On Saturday, Jan. 4, at 1 p.m., members of the Little Tokyo Historical Society will unveil a City of Los Angeles sign to commemorate the rich history of the former Japanese Hospital in Boyle Heights and its designation as Historic-Cultural Monument #1131.

Members of the public are invited to attend the sign unveiling, which will take place on the sidewalk in front of Infinity Care of East Los Angeles (former site of the Japanese Hospital) at 101 S. Fickett St.

The LTHS wishes to thank James Okazaki and Council District 14 staff for coordinating the creation and installation of the sign.

Questions can be directed to [email protected]