JAO Essay Contest Seeking Student Entries

The Japanese American Optimist Club is seeking students to participate in its annual essay contest, which will feature this theme: “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams You Imagine?”

All students under the age of 18 as of Dec. 31 who have not yet graduated from high school or the equivalent are invited to apply.

The Essay Contest is sponsored by Optimist International to give young people the opportunity to express their own opinions about the world. In addition to developing skills for written expression, participants also have the opportunity to win a college scholarship.

JAO Essay Contest winners will advance to the district level contest to compete for $2,500 worth of college scholarships, which are funded by the Optimist International Foundations.

The application deadline is Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Contest applications and rules are available at:

www.optimist.org/Forms/19-20_Essay_Application.pdf