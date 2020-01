GARDENA — Spend New Year’s Eve with Elemental Funk on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Gardena VFW Post 3261, 1822 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

The popular South Bay band’s repertoire ranges from oldies by Earth, Wind and Fire to current hits by Bruno Mars.

Tickets are $40 in advance. There will be appetizers and a champagne toast.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Brian Yamamoto at [email protected]