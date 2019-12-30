New Year’s Protest Planned at Yuba County Jail

MARYSVILLE — Japanese American WWII camp survivors and allies plan to hold an Oshogatsu protest outside the Yuba County ICE Detention Center, 215 5th St. in Marysville, on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 12 to 2:30 p.m.

Organizers issued the following statement:

= * =

Time to clean house and close the camps!

For Japanese Americans, Oshogatsu, the New Year, is a time for reflection, renewal and for taking care of home and those we love. It is a time of making things right with our neighbors and community members. In this spirit, we want to “clean house” and protest the “filth, poor conditions, and lack of medical care” that has resulted in multiple hunger strikes and suicide attempts in the Yuba County ICE Detention Center and Jail.

Join us in demanding the Yuba County Board of Supervisors:

• End the county’s “indefinite” contract with ICE

• Stop the inhumane treatment of detainees

This event is being hosted by the Bay Area and Sacramento Tsuru for Solidarity chapters (www.tsuruforsolidarity.org). For more info, email: [email protected]

Endorsers: Abuelas Responden, Alianza Sacramento, Amnesty International/Sac, Buena Vista United Methodist Church, Campaign for Immigrant Detention Reform, Davis Phoenix Coalition, Florin JACL-SV, Freedom for Immigrants, Indivisible Sacramento, Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity, Japanese Americans for Justice, Jewish Action NorCal, LCLAA Sacramento, NorCal Resist, Sacramento Immigration Coalition, San Jose Nikkei Resisters, Uniting for Racial Justice, Yuba County Estamos Unidos, California-Nevada United Methodist Church Advocacy & Justice Committee, Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance Alameda County, Buddhist Peace Fellowship, Central del Pueblo Humboldt, Sacramento NLG