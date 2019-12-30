JAPANESE 日本語

One More Month for Mitsuwa at Current Location

TORRANCE — Mitsuwa Marketplace, 21515 S. Western Ave. in Torrance, has announced that it will remain open at its current location until Jan. 31.

A special New Year’s event is planned for Wednesday, Jan. 1, with mochi-pounding starting at 10:30 a.m. Free sweet red bean soup will be served (limited quantity). Fukubukuro (lucky bags) will be given to grown-ups (household goods) and kids (confectioneries).

The store, which will relocate to the Del Amo Mall in Torrance, was originally scheduled to close on Dec. 31. For updates, visit www.mitsuwa.com.

