Ringing of Temple Bell at Gardena Buddhist Church

GARDENA — Joya-e (New Year’s Eve service) will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 W. 166th St., Gardena.

The last service of the year will followed by ringing of the Bonsho (temple bell), a New Year’s Eve tradition in Japan, and toshikoshi soba.

The bell is usually rung 108 times. The number is representative of the 108 worldly desires that one experiences throughout the course of one’s entire life. The final strike carries with it the meaning of not worrying about last year’s problems.

Shusho-e (New Year’s Day service) will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 8 a.m.

For more information, call (310) 327-9400 or visit www.gardenabuddhistchurch.org.