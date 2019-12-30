Tanaka Farms: ‘Our Romaine Is Safe and Delicious’

IRVINE — In response to the recall of romaine lettuce due to E. coli outbreaks that have sickened more than 130 people across half of the U.S., Tanaka Farms in Irvine has issued the following statement:

“Our romaine is safe and delicious! We grow our romaine lettuce right here at Tanaka Farms (not in Salinas!) using responsible farming methods. We do not use any animal manure as fertilizer, and we utilize underground drip irrigation, even further protecting our crops from E-coli contamination.

“By supporting your local farmer, you can feel safe knowing exactly how and where your food is grown.”