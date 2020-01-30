‘Alternative Facts’ at JANM

“Alternative Facts: The Lies of Executive Order 9066” will be screened on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 2 p.m. at the Tateuchi Democracy Forum of the Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo.

Jon Osaki’s award-winning documentary about the false information and political influences that led to the World War II incarceration of Japanese Americans exposes the lies used to justify the decision and the cover-up that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, and examines parallels to the current climate of fear, targeting of immigrant communities, and similar attempts to abuse the powers of the government.

Osaki, a Bay Area filmmaker who is also executive director of Japanese Community Youth Council in San Francisco, will take part in discussion and Q&A after the screening.

Included with museum admission. RSVPs recommended. Info: (213) 625-0414, www.janm.org