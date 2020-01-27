Dancing for a Good Cause

Support Visual Communications by attending its fundraiser “Dnace the Night Away 2020” on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 815 E. First St. in Little Tokyo.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for VIPs only; dance starts at 7:30 p.m.

With live music by Music Company, featuring Mariko, the event will benefit VC’s artist programs such as the Armed with a Camera Fellowship, C3: Conference for Creative Content, Digital Histories, VC Archives, and the annual Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival.

Tickets: Premier VIP (includes dinner and drinks), $800/table; VIP (dinner only), $650/table or $65/person; general admission: $500/table or $50/person ($70/person at the door).

For more information, call (213) 680-4462 or visit http://vcmedia.org.