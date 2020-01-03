Fan Preview Screening of ‘Weathering With You’

GKIDS and Fathom Events proudly present a two-night fan preview screening of the highly anticipated new film from director Makoto Shinkai and producer Genki Kawamura, the creative team behind the global smash hit “Your Name.”

“Weathering With You” will be screened Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 15-16, with the dubbed version at 7 p.m. and the subtitled version at 8 p.m.

The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine.

Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong-willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky …

The screenings will feature an exclusive video interview with Shinkai.

For theater locations and reservations, visit www.fathomevents.com.