Kurosawa’s ‘Ran’ at Egyptian Theatre

"Ran" (1985, 160 minutes)

In Akira Kurosawa’s epic and existential samurai/noh theater rendition of Shakespeare’s “King Lear,” a once-merciless and bloodthirsty Lord Hidetora (Tatsuya Nakadai) leaves his kingdom to his three sons. As Hidetora attempts to enjoy retirement in his twilight years, he is dropped into a nightmarish hell when filial squabbling and betrayal erupts.

In Japanese with English subtitles.

