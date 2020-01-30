‘Nagasaki: Memories of My Son’ at WLA UMC

Japanese Film Night will be held Friday, Jan. 31, at 7:30 p.m. at West L.A. United Methodist Church, 1913 Purdue Ave., West Los Angeles.

This month’s film: “Nagasaki: Memories of My Son” (2015, 135 minutes), directed by Yoji Yamada. A midwife (Sayuri Yoshinaga) has lost her husband and eldest son to World War II and her youngest son Koji (Kazunari Ninomiya) to the atomic bombing of Nagasaki. After the war, she has only her work to keep herself occupied until an apparition of Koji begins to visit.

Free screenings on the last Friday of the month. For more information, call (310) 479-1379 or visit http://wlaumc.com.