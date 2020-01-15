‘Parasite’ in, ‘Farewell’ out at Critics’ Choice Awards

The 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards were presented Sunday in Santa Monica, featuring many of the same films and TV shows that were nominated for Golden Globes.

Awkwafina, who won the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical film for her starring role in Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell,” was nominated for best actress, but lost to Renee Zellweger, who played Judy Garland in “Judy.”

Also nominated were Cynthia Erivo for “Harriet,” Scarlett Johansson for “Marriage Story,” Lupita Nyong’o for “Us,” Saoirse Ronan for “Little Women,” and Charlize Theron for “Bombshell.” (Critics Choice acting awards do not have separate categories for comedy and drama films.)

Zhao Shuzhen, who played Awkwafina’s grandmother in “The Farewell,” was nominated for best supporting actress. The award went to Laura Dern for “Marriage Story.”

Also nominated were Johansson for “Jojo Rabbit,” Jennifer Lopez for “Hustlers,” Florence Pugh for “Little Women,” and Margot Robbie for “Bombshell.”

Wang was nominated for best original screenplay for “The Farewell.” The award went to Quentin Tarantino for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

Also nominated were Noah Baumbach for “Marriage Story,” Rian Johnson for “Knives Out,” and Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won for “Parasite.”

“The Farewell” was nominated for best comedy. The award went to “Dolemite Is My Name.” Also nominated were “Booksmart,” “Jojo Rabbit,” and “Knives Out.”

Bong won the award for best director in a tie with Sam Mendes for “1917.” Also nominated were Baumbach, Tarantino, Greta Gerwig for “Little Women,” Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie for “Uncut Gems,” and Martin Scorsese for “The Irishman.”

“Parasite,” representing South Korea, was also named best foreign-language film. Also nominated were “Atlantics” (Senegal, France, Belgium), “Les Miserables” (France), “Pain and Glory” (Spain), and “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (France).

Lee Ha Jun was nominated for best production design for “Parasite.” The award went to Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

Also nominated were Mark Friedberg and Kris Moran for “Joker,” Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales for “1917,” Jess Gonchor and Claire Kaufman for “Little Women,” Bob Shaw and Regina Graves for “The Irishman,” and Donal Woods and Gina Cromwell for “Downton Abbey.”

Yang Jinmo was nominated for best editing for “Parasite.” The award went to Lee Smith for “1917.”

Also nominated were Robert Bronstein and Benny Safdie for “Uncut Gems,” Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker for “Ford vs. Ferrari,” Fred Raskin for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” and Thelma Schoonmaker for “The Irishman.”

In the television categories, “PEN15” was nominated for best comedy series. The award went to “Fleabag.” Also nominated were “Barry,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Mom,” “One Day at a Time,” and “Schitt’s Creek.”

A Hulu series that premiered last year, “PEN15” was created by Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, and Sam Zvibleman. Erskine plays Maya Ishii-Peters, a shy and sensitive Japanese American eighth-grader who is primarily raised by her mother (Mutsuko Erskine). Konkle plays Anna Kone, Maya’s best friend.

Dev Patel was nominated for best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television for “Modern Love.” The award went to Stellan Skarsgård for “Chernobyl.”

Also nominated were Asante Blackk for “When They See Us,” George Clooney for “Catch-22,” John Leguizamo for “When They See Us,” Jesse Plemons for “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” and Russell Tovey for “Years and Years.”