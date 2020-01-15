‘The Body Female’ at The Ebell of Los Angeles

“The Body Female” will be presented on Thursday, Jan. 16, at The Ebell of Los Angeles, 741 S. Lucerne Blvd., Los Angeles. Doors open at 7:15 p.m.; performance at 8 p.m.

A provocative performance in four acts that explores the dynamic dimensions of being female in today’s world, conceived of by celebrated writer Velina Hasu Houston and internationally known scholar Nadia Islam and directed by Diana Wyenn.

“The Body Female” brings together nine women collaborators, Houston, Islam, Wyenn, Nao Bustamante, Paula L. Cizmar, Bita Shafipour, Guang Yang and Shelly Ren. These talented women use theater, music, film and dance to inspire positive social change and enrich society’s views of women.

Presented by LA Opera Connects in conjunction with Eurydice Found, a county-wide festival of performances, conversations and happenings.

Free parking in East Lot across from entrance.

Tickets are $20 general, $10 for students with valid ID. For more information, call (323) 931-1277, ext. 131 or email [email protected]

To reserve tickets online, click here.