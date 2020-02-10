GARDENA — An Alzheimer’s research update will be presented on Friday, Feb. 14, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute (Upstairs Classroom 207/208), 1964 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

How close are we to finding a cure? Come hear from the California Alzheimer’s Disease Center about detection methods, treatment options and clinical trials.

Admission free but donations are appreciated. RSVP: (310) 324-6611 or [email protected]

Presentation provided by Alzheimer’s Los Angeles, 844-HELP-ALZ or http://AlzheimersLA.org.