Hayao Miyazaki Documentary at Japan Foundation

“Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki” (2018, 70 minutes), directed by Kaku Arakawa, will be screened on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. at the Japan Foundation Los Angeles, 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, in Los Angeles.

In 2013, film director and animator Miyazaki (“Spirited Away,” “Howl’s Moving Castle”) suddenly announced his retirement at the age of 72. But he couldn’t shake his burning desire to create. After an encounter with young CGI animators, Miyazaki embarked on a new endeavor, his first project ever to utilize CGI.

But the artist, who had been adamant about hand-drawn animation, confronted many challenges. The film even faces the danger of being cancelled. Can an old master who thinks he’s past his prime shine once again? This program goes behind the scenes over two years as Miyazaki overcomes struggles to create his short film using CGI.

JFLA provides high-quality Japanese film screenings every second and fourth Wednesday. Free; no RSVP required. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, call (323) 761-7510 or visit www.jflalc.org.