‘Life on Foreign Land’ Screening at Nibei Foundation

“Life on Foreign Land” (2013, 100 minutes), directed by Toshikuni Doi, will be screened on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 4 p.m. at the Terasaki Nibei Foundation, 11570 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

A 14-year record of a young Burmese man’s life in Tokyo. To escape the oppressive military regime on Myanmar, Kyaw Kyaw Soe fled to Japan in 1991, leaving his wife behind. He continues his pro-democracy activities, which were banned in his homeland.

Later his wife is able to join him and together they begin a new life in exile. In this foreign land, the future holds no guarantees, and it is not home.

Doi, who will speak after the screening, is an independent journalist. Since 1985, he has provided on-site reporting from Israel and Palestine. In 2009, he completed a four-part documentary series, “Unheard Voices.” The fourth part, “Breaking the Silence,” was shown in theaters throughout Japan.

Presented by Pacific Asian Nuclear-Free Peace Alliance.

Free but donations appreciated. For more information, call (410) 479-6101 or visit http://nibei.org.