Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Feb. 23, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

A father-and-daughter team climbing to the top of a San Francisco skyscraper to raise money for lung disease education and research. We tell you more about how Audrey and Ken Shitamoto have raised thousands of dollars over their many years of involvement and show you what to expect at the Fight For Air Climb on March 7.

Keanu is ten years old and knows first-hand what it’s like to live with asthma. The first-time participant tells us what motivated him to become a youth ambassador for the Fight For Air Climb and his “Asthma Awareness” platform.

Victoria Howard, a health promotions and education specialist at the American Lung Association, will discuss how to keep kids off tobacco and finding cures for lung disease.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area; 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).