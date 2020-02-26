‘Worldmaking’ Author Kondo to Speak at Scripps College

CLAREMONT — Dorinne Kondo will discuss her book “Worldmaking: Race, Performance and the Work of Creativity” on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 4 p.m. at Vita Nova 100 (Lecture Hall), Scripps College, 1030 Columbia Ave., Claremont.

Grounded in critical ethnographic work, “Worldmaking” theorizes racialized labor, aesthetics, affect, genre, and structure inequality in contemporary theater. The text upends genre, interweaving analysis with vignettes and her full-length play “Seamless,” a comic drama about the afterlife of the historical trauma of Japanese American incarceration.

The book theorizes and performs the ways the arts can remake worlds, from theater worlds to inner, psychic worlds to worldmaking visions for social transformation. Kondo will discuss the theoretical/political stakes of the book and its discursive chapters, followed by a reading, with faculty and students, of several scenes from “Seamless.”

Presented by the Scripps College Department of Feminist, Gender and Sexuality Studies and the Clark Lecture Funds of the Dean of Faculty.

Free and open to the public. For more information, email [email protected]