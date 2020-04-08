A Work in Progress

Although Little Tokyo was quieter than usual in late March, construction of the Terasaki Budokan on Los Angeles Street continued. “There were so many points in the course of this project that we faced one difficulty or another that we thought we would have to abort and jettison the project, but now we’re so close to the completion of construction that we can’t let even a global health crisis stop us,” said Little Tokyo Service Center’s Mike Murase, director of the community gymnasium’s fundraising campaign. “Thank you to the construction workers from Walton who continue to work through rain and virus… and to so many people in the community who’ve stuck with us.” For updates, go to www.TerasakiBudokan.org or Terasaki Budokan’s Facebook page. (Photo credit: Gilman Construction Media)

