Banks Poised to Assist Japanese-Speaking Customers

The Small Business Administration has begun accepting applications April 3 for the newly instituted Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and banking institutions are offering help for Japanese-speaking customers and other business owners.
In addition, help in applying for the newly instituted Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) is also available.
Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, bank branch hours may be limited. “Calling ahead will save time and allow banking personnel to provide customers with information about which documents are needed to complete processing,” recommends Paul K. Abe, director and branch manager, Union Bank.
“EIDL is applied directly through the SBA website, and PPP is through banks,” explains Tomoko Omura, vice president and international relations banker at Manufacturers Bank, who points out that there are different processes for each program, but that information is available for both.
Two Little Tokyo branches of major banks — Wells Fargo and Citibank — are closed temporarily because of the crisis. ATMs, however, remain open 24/7.
Japanese-speaking bankers are available at the following Little Tokyo branches:
123 Astronaut E.S. Onizuka St., Ste. 101, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Open Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Phone: (213) 625-2628 direct
Narumi Evans, International Relations Banker
Email: [email protected]
https://www.bankofthewest.com/HeretoHelp.html
101 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles, CA 90012
Open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. by appointment only
Phone: (213) 229-4000
David Schwartz, Branch Manager
https://www.calbanktrust.com/campaigns/coronavirus/
100 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles, CA 90012
Open Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Phone: (213) 443-0176
Stephanie Nakata, Branch Manager
Email: [email protected]
https://www.chase.com/digital/resources/coronavirus/mortgage
200 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles, CA 90012
Open Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Phone (213) 489-6400
Tomoko Omura, Vice President & Senior Relationship Manager
Email: [email protected]
https://www.manufacturersbank.com/Business-Services/Lending
120 S. San Pedro St.. Los Angeles, CA 90012
Open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Paul K. Abe, Director & Branch Manager
Email: [email protected]
Direct phone: (213) 972-5526 or cell phone (323) 243-8823
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/union-bank-announces-support-communities-140000986.html