Banks Poised to Assist Japanese-Speaking Customers

The Small Business Administration has begun accepting applications April 3 for the newly instituted Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and banking institutions are offering help for Japanese-speaking customers and other business owners.

In addition, help in applying for the newly instituted Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) is also available.

Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, bank branch hours may be limited. “Calling ahead will save time and allow banking personnel to provide customers with information about which documents are needed to complete processing,” recommends Paul K. Abe, director and branch manager, Union Bank.

“EIDL is applied directly through the SBA website, and PPP is through banks,” explains Tomoko Omura, vice president and international relations banker at Manufacturers Bank, who points out that there are different processes for each program, but that information is available for both.

Two Little Tokyo branches of major banks — Wells Fargo and Citibank — are closed temporarily because of the crisis. ATMs, however, remain open 24/7.

Japanese-speaking bankers are available at the following Little Tokyo branches:

Bank of the West

123 Astronaut E.S. Onizuka St., Ste. 101, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Open Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Phone: (213) 625-2628 direct

Narumi Evans, International Relations Banker

Email: [email protected]

https://www.bankofthewest.com/HeretoHelp.html

California Bank & Trust

101 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles, CA 90012

Open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. by appointment only

Phone: (213) 229-4000

David Schwartz, Branch Manager

https://www.calbanktrust.com/campaigns/coronavirus/

Chase Bank

100 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles, CA 90012

Open Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Phone: (213) 443-0176

Stephanie Nakata, Branch Manager

Email: [email protected]

https://www.chase.com/digital/resources/coronavirus/mortgage

Manufacturers Bank

200 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles, CA 90012

Open Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Phone (213) 489-6400

Tomoko Omura, Vice President & Senior Relationship Manager

Email: [email protected]

https://www.manufacturersbank.com/Business-Services/Lending

Union Bank

120 S. San Pedro St.. Los Angeles, CA 90012

Open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Paul K. Abe, Director & Branch Manager

Email: [email protected]

Direct phone: (213) 972-5526 or cell phone (323) 243-8823

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/union-bank-announces-support-communities-140000986.html