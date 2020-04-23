Southern California public radio station KPCC on April 17 released a public service announcement by actor/activist George Takei:

“KPCC asked me to talk about social distancing. I know some of you are getting cabin fever and just itching to get out and about. Not yet. Stay home. This coronavirus can be a real killer. And I want to live, and I want you to live too.

“Don’t be a spreader. Stay in splendid isolation. We’re all in this together. Nosotros estamos en esto juntos. Minna isshou ni imashou. Live long and prosper.”

A video of the PSA can be viewed on KPCC’s Facebook page.