Feeding Little Tokyo

Socially distancing but helping out, small business owners (from left) Hiroo Nagahara (Bao Hiroo), Brian Kito (Fugetsu-Do) James Choi (Café Dulce), Kristin Fukushima (Little Tokyo Community Council) and Don Tahara (Far Bar/Sake Dojo) volunteer at the first Community Feeding Community (CFC) last Saturday at Japanese Village Plaza in Little Tokyo. Fifty meals were distributed to individuals in the hospitality industry who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19. The meals are purchased from a rotating list of small businesses in Little Tokyo and the Arts District. Over 100 meals will be distributed this Saturday from local restaurants Edibol, Bad Son Tacos, Chinchikurin, Ebisu, Wolf & Crane, and Lowboy. So far CFC has raised nearly $20,000 to help feed those in need. For more info, visit littletokyola.org/community-feeding-community. (Photo courtesy of GO LITTLE TOKYO)

