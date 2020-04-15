Feinstein Statement on Rise of Hate Crimes Related to Coronavirus Racism

WASHINGTON — Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) on April 15 released the following statement on the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans as a result of coronavirus-related racism. A recent report by the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council documented more than 1,100 instances of discrimination related to coronavirus:

“It’s reprehensible that people are attacking Asian Americans because of racist, unfounded associations between these citizens and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We are all susceptible to this virus, and suggesting otherwise only fuels violence and misinformation. A recent report found more than 1,100 incidents of harassment toward Asian Americans in the last two weeks alone. That includes instances of people being barred from establishments, shunned in public spaces and subjected to verbal abuse and physical assault.

“Bigotry and hate have no place in the United States. Where coronavirus began matters less right now than how we respond to it. Treating everyone in our community with respect is vital to efforts to get through this difficult time.”